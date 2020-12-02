WWE announces the signing of two of The Rascalz, four additional wrestlers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the signings of the following wrestlers on Wednesday via WWE.com.

-Deveon Everheart Aiken (a/k/a Dezmond Xavier)

-Zachary Green, (a/k/a Zachary Wentz)

-Alex Brandenburg (a/k/a Alex Zayne)

-Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi

-Anriel Howard

-Russ Taylor (a/k/a Rust Taylor)

Powell’s POV: It’s worth noting that Trey Miguel was also part of The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling, but he was not listed among the new signees. I love the additions of Xavier and Wentz. Zayne stood out in a good way whenever I watched his matches, and the same can be said for Taylor. The story notes that Higuchi was trained by Tajiri, and Howard played in the WNBA. It looks like a nice batch of new signings for WWE.