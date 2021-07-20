AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, and Dark Order’s 5 and 10.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow.

-Big Swole vs. The Bunny.

-Thunder Rosa vs. KiLynn King.

-Wardlow vs. Chad Lennex.

-Abadon vs. Promise Braxton.

-The Blade vs. Ryan Mantell.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.