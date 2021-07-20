AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, and Dark Order’s 5 and 10.
-Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow.
-Big Swole vs. The Bunny.
-Thunder Rosa vs. KiLynn King.
-Wardlow vs. Chad Lennex.
-Abadon vs. Promise Braxton.
-The Blade vs. Ryan Mantell.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment