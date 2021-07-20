What's happening...

Title match set for Monday’s WWE Raw

July 20, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced AJ Styles and Omos will defend the Raw Tag Titles against “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar on Monday’s Raw. The show will be held in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center.

Powell’s POV: The Viking Raiders teamed with Riddle to defeat Styles, Omos, and John Morrison in a six-man tag match last night. Morrison took the pin for his team and there was no explanation offered for why the rematch was booked. Nevertheless, the teams had a good match at Money in the Bank and hopefully they will get enough time to produce another good outing on Monday.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.