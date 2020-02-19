NWA Circle Squared video, Powell’s thoughts on episode one

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA Circle Squared premiered on Tuesday. The first episode featured Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx vs. Tyson Dean and Jeff Lewis Neal and can be viewed below or via the NWA YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: I enjoyed the first episode and the concept. The match was held in the usual setting and featured the regular broadcast team, but it felt unique compared to the NWA Powerrr series. The upbeat music created a good vibe. And while I like the use of the various personalities who were shown commenting as they watched the match, less could be more. I’d prefer to see three of those personalities used weekly with each one of them offering a final take on which wrestler(s) deserve a contract offer. The contest is ultimately in the hands of the viewers, so perhaps the three weekly personalities could simply be labeled as influencers since their vote isn’t actually determining the outcome. It would close the show in a more interesting way while still leaving things in the hands of the viewers.



