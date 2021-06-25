WWE Smackdown, AEW Saturday Dynamite, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Layla El, Mark Haskins, Princesa Sugehit, Billy Watson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event and will presumably include Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly audio review either after Dynamite or on Saturday.

-AEW Dynamite airs live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on Saturday. The show includes Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My Dot Net Members’ audio review will be available on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

