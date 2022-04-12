NXT 2.0 TV preview: New NXT Tag Team Champions to be crowned tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Grayson Waller and Sanga vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker in a gauntlet match for the vacant NXT Tag Titles

-Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Championship

-Mandy Rose vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Von Wagner vs. Kushida

-Xyon Quinn vs. Draco Anthony

Powell’s POV: MSK “relinquished” the tag titles when Nash Carter was released from his contract, so their advertised match against Grayson Waller and Sanga has been pulled from the card. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.