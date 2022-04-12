What's happening...

NJPW signs Chris Dickinson

April 12, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Dickinson announced via Instagram that he has signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. “I am beyond proud to announce that I have officially signed an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling,” Dickinson wrote. “I’ve heard you all for years say I should sign with other companies and I appreciate everyone of your hopes for my success but this is what I’ve always wanted. With the companies expansion in the USA on the rise and Japan finally reopening, the future is brighter than ever. I am still available to work independently in the USA and internationally excluding Japan but NJPW is now home. Let’s continue to bring the highest level of pro wrestling to the world together.”

Powell’s POV: Dickinson recently returned from a long layoff from a dislocation and fracture of his hip joint. Congratulations to Dickinson for achieving his dream of signing with NJPW.

 

