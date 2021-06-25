NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Strong Openweight Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight.

-Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Karl Fredericks for the New Japan Strong Openweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Saturday mornings.