12/23 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Holiday Bash edition with The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, Sting interview with Tony Schiavone, Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Top Flight, Pac vs. The Butcher, Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: The Holiday Bash edition with The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, Sting interview with Tony Schiavone, Kenny Omega and Don Callis, Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Top Flight, Pac vs. The Butcher, Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno, and more (28:32)…

Click here for the December 23 AEW Dynamite audio review.

