NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw poll results, Kassius Ohno, Brad Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Here’s wishing everyone who celebrates a wonderful Christmas Eve. Make the most of the holiday even if it’s unconventional and you stayed home. I mean, do you really miss having an awkward dinner with your strange aunt and racist uncle? Yes, every family has them. So if you’re not sure what I’m talking about, there’s a chance that you are the strange aunt or racist uncle of your family.

-There will not be a new Dot Net Weekly audio show this week due to the holiday. Jake Barnett and I will return with a new episode next week.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. It appears to be a “best of” show, as there are no matches advertised as of last check.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an F grade majority vote from 36 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad Anderson is 51.

-Kassius Ohno (Chris Spradlin) is 41. He also works as Chris Hero.