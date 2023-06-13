Which wrestler do the oddsmakers have favored to win the WWE Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle in the final qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match during Monday’s Raw. With the field set, BetOnline.com released the the following odds for the match on Tuesday.

LA Knight

4/7

(-175)

Damian Priest

5/4

(+125)

Butch

10/1

(+1000)

Santos Escobar

10/1

(+1000)

Shinsuke Nakamura

10/1

(+1000)

Ricochet

14/1

(+1400)

Powell’s POV: Barring any lineup changes, Knight also stands out to me as the most likely winner. I also agree with Priest being slotted as the second most likely winner. The Money in the Bank premium live event will be held on July 1 in London, England at the 02 Arena.