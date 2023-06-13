WWE Raw rating opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.595 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.828 million average. Raw delivered a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw took a big hit due to the deciding game of the NBA Finals, which produced 13.084 million viewers for ABC. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.752 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.598 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.436 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The June 13, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.695 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the NBA Finals.