NXT TV rating for the post Vengeance Day edition

February 8, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 562,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 587,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 50th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.13 rating. The February 8, 2022 edition delivered 400,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating while airing on Syfy due to the Winter Olympics.

