What's happening...

MLW Underground TV rating for the Reelz premiere

February 8, 2023

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The premiere edition of MLW Underground on Reelz produced 79,000 overall viewers and a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground finished 132nd in the Tuesday cable ratings. The documentary on Chyna that aired Sunday night on Reelz delivered 91,000 viewers, while the Sunday night showing of “Autopsy – The Last Hours of Owen Hart” finished with 90,000 viewers.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.