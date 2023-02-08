MLW Underground TV rating for the Reelz premiere

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The premiere edition of MLW Underground on Reelz produced 79,000 overall viewers and a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground finished 132nd in the Tuesday cable ratings. The documentary on Chyna that aired Sunday night on Reelz delivered 91,000 viewers, while the Sunday night showing of “Autopsy – The Last Hours of Owen Hart” finished with 90,000 viewers.