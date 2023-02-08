02/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 244): Matt Cardona on the NWA Nuff Said PPV, his recent attempt to trademark the Zack Ryder name, Chelsea Green in WWE, becoming the first Oceanic Champion on the Jericho Cruise, the heat he generated in GCW while facing Nick Gage

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Matt Cardona discussing the NWA Nuff Said PPV, his recent attempt to trademark the Zack Ryder name, Chelsea Green in WWE, becoming the first Oceanic Champion on the Jericho Cruise, the heat he generated in GCW while facing Nick Gage, and more…

