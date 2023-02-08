MLW announces Battle Riot V date and location

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that the Battle Riot V event will be held on Saturday, April 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Battle RIOT V for Saturday, April 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

