MLW Pulp Fusion video with The Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, Gino Medina, Konnan, Salina de la Renta, Jordan Oliver, LA Park, Dominic Garrini, Rich Bocchini, Alicia Atout

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: Tom Lawlor shares a complete composite sketch of Dominic Garrini as he looks to solve this unsolved filthy mystery, Alicia Atout interviews Rich Bocchini about the league’s restart, Hammerstone hunts down some beef, Konnan and Salina de la Renta trade verbal barbs, Gino on his future with Dynasty, LA Park and the realest family in lucha work on their moves, Ross and Marshall Von Erich ready to return to the ring, Logan Creed watches ALL, Jordan Oliver throws down the gauntlet, and more.