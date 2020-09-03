Impact Wrestling viewership opposite NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 102,000 viewers for AXS TV on Tuesday, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The prior eight weeks of Impact averaged 155,000 viewers.
Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 849,000 viewers for the Super Tuesday edition, which aired opposite the first showing of Impact Wrestling. The timing was rough for Impact in that they did a major title change on Tuesday with Eric Young beating Eddie Edwards to win the Impact World Championship. Impact produced 171,000 viewers for the August 25 edition.
Be the first to comment