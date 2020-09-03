Impact Wrestling viewership opposite NXT

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 102,000 viewers for AXS TV on Tuesday, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The prior eight weeks of Impact averaged 155,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 849,000 viewers for the Super Tuesday edition, which aired opposite the first showing of Impact Wrestling. The timing was rough for Impact in that they did a major title change on Tuesday with Eric Young beating Eddie Edwards to win the Impact World Championship. Impact produced 171,000 viewers for the August 25 edition.