AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s Playoff Palooza edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.
-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Andrade Idolo, Hechicero, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles
-Jack Perry vs. El Clon for the AEW National Championship
-Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a trios match
-Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. David Finlay, Clark Connors, Tommaso Ciampa, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia in a tens-man tag
-Rush vs. Adam Priest
-Kris Statlader in action
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Don Murphy’s review will be available after tonight’s show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CTa/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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