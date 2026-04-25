Limitless Wrestling “Fan Appreciation Night” results (4/24): Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Dustin Waller for the Limitless Title, Aaron Ortiz, Aaron Rourkel, and B3cca vs. Alexander Lee and MSP

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Fan Appreciation Night”

April 24, 2026, in Herman, Maine, at Morgan Hill Event Center

Streamed live on YouTube.com

The venue is a two-level lodge with a high ceiling. The hard camera looks over a ring post; I dislike that view. They’ve run shows from here before. It appears packed with a crowd of 400, including many watching from the balcony. The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. Johnny Torres, Ethan Scott, and Sam Leterna provided commentary. Sam’s vocals were quiet as they started speaking, but it was quickly fixed.

1. Daron Richardson vs. Junior Benito. I noted that Benito was absent from the C*4 show in Canada last Friday, so good to see him in action here. Daron is a regular in New York’s HOG, and he competed on their Vegas show. Standing switches to open. Daron knocked Junior down with a shoulder tackle, and he flexed. Daron hit a standing Shooting Star Press, and he jawed at the crowd. Junior hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 4:30. Daron held onto the ref to escape a hold. He hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a believable nearfall. Junior fired back with a superkick, and he nailed a frog splash for the pin. Good for the time given.

Junior Benito defeated Daron Richardson at 6:21.

2. J-Heru vs. 23 Hazard. I admittedly am not a big fan of either guy. J-Heru immediately tackled him, and he hit a bodyslam. They fought to the floor at 1:30, and J-Heru let an elderly fan chop Hazard. They got back into the ring, and Hazard hit some jab punches to J-Heru’s ribs. J-Heru hit a suplex at 6:00. 23 Hazard nailed a Hidden Blade forearm strike to the back of the head for the pin. Okay action; this was the right length for this one.

23 Hazard defeated J-Heru at 7:04.

3. Aaron Rourke vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. This should be really good! Rourke wore his WWE Evolve Title belt, as well as a contract he earned at a recent Limitless show. He’s a heel here. I noted this in my Wrestling Open review from a day ago, but A-Game just relocated to South Carolina, so I didn’t expect him back in the Northeast so quickly. He again is wearing a brace over his left shoulder. Aaron knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. A-Game put him in a half-crab.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Rourke rolled to the apron at 1:30. Rourke dropped him on the damaged shoulder. They got back into the ring, and Aaron was in charge, stomping on A-Game and keeping him grounded. Rourke missed a spear and crashed shoulder-first into the corner. They traded Mafia Kicks, and A-Game hit a hard clothesline at 5:00. A-Game hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall.

Rourke spun him to the mat and got a nearfall, then he locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, but A-Game powered out. A-Game hit a Helluva Kick and a Castagnoli-style German Suplex off the ropes for a nearfall at 7:30. A-Game applied a Muta Lock. Rourke hit a discus kick, then a DDT, but he pulled A-Game up at the two-count! A-Game hit a running DVD. Rourke applied a Crossface Chickenwing on the mat, and A-Game tapped out. Good action.

Aaron Rourke defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 9:02.

4. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. “The Savage Gnomes” Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza. Bear had his TNA tag title belt over his shoulder! Gabby and Channing locked up to open. Greene tagged in, but she easily knocked Anthony to the mat. Star Struck bailed to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Gabby hit a flapjack. The Gnomes hit stereo splashes in opposite corners, then stereo airplane spins. The dizzy Star Struck collided and fell; Gabby and Bear kissed, then they hit bodyslams.

Gabby scooped up her husband and bodyslammed Bear onto the heels at 3:30. Aaron Rourke was watching the action from the second level; he’s feuding with Gabby here. Channing snapped Bear’s arm across the top rope, and the heels took control and worked over Bear. Sidney landed a punch at 7:00 as they kept Bear grounded. Bear hit a suplex on Channing, but Greene quickly tagged in and tied up Bronson. Bear and AG traded punches. Bear flipped Channing off the top rope to the mat. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam at 9:30, and he finally was able to make the hot tag to Gabby.

Forza entered and hit a series of clotheslines, then a back-body drop on Channing and a Vader Bomb on Greene for a nearfall. Greene nailed a superkick on her, but she hit a double clothesline. Bear tagged back in; the heels took turns chopping him. Channing got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Bear set up for a Fire Thunder Driver, but Greene made the save. Gabby and Bear each picked up an opponent. Gabby got both guys on her shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop at 12:30! Bear hit the Fire Thunder Driver, piledriving one opponent onto the other for the pin. That was really fun.

“The Savage Gnomes” Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza defeated “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene at 12:53.

* Bear got on the mic. He said he should be happy, being here in Limitless tonight… but he’s not happy because Gabby isn’t the champion, and she should be. He pointed up at Rourke and badmouthed him, and the crowd chanted, “Piece of shit!” at Aaron. Bronson said Gabby is coming for him.

* Intermission went 24 minutes. That’s just too long!

* Donovan Dijak (w/Sidney Bakabella) came to the ring, and he’s got two belts with him today. (Did he lose one recently?) SPOILER: I don’t see the MLW Tag Team Title belt. Bakabella boasted that this sold-out crowd was here to see Dijak. Sidney said they are issuing an open challenge tonight for the Limitless Title! Dustin Waller emerged from the back! Waller said it’s been a few years since he’s been here.

5. Donovan Dijak (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Dustin Waller for the Limitless Title. Waller superkicked Bakabella; Dijak attacked Dustin from behind, and we’re underway! They immediately traded chops. Dustin tried a plancha, but Dijak caught him and hit a Death Valley Driver onto a thin blue mat at ringside at 2:00. In the ring, Donovan hit his release Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 4:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Dustin hit a flying shoulder tackle, then a clothesline in the corner, then a springboard flying clothesline for a nearfall. He tried to lift Donovan, but his back gave out. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall, and they were both down at 7:30. Dijak nailed a top-rope superplex. He went for the Feast Your Eyes, but Waller escaped, and Dustin hit a superkick. Dijak nailed a Mafia Kick for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30.

Dijak missed a top-rope moonsault. Dustin missed a 450 Splash but landed on his feet. He immediately dove over a ring post and onto Dijak on the floor! In the ring, Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall! Dustin hit a rolling DVD, and this time he hit the 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 11:00. However, Dijak grabbed him, hit the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike), and scored the pin. That was really, really good. Waller got a nice “please come back!” chant.

Donovan Dijak defeated Dustin Waller to retain the Limitless Title at 11:34.

6. Dreya Mitchell vs. Liviyah. Dreya has had a really good start to her career in Canada’s C*4 Wrestling, and she’s had a handful of U.S. dates now, too. She’s a tall basketball player, around 5’10”. Earlier this week, I made a Jaida Parker-meets-Lash Legend comparison. Dreya charged at the bell, and she hit a spinebuster and stomped on Liviyah.. She shoved Liviyah’s head into the turnbuckle, then hit a backbreaker over her knee at 1:30 and began targeting the lower back. She choked Liv in the ropes and stayed in charge.

Dreya put her in the Torture Rack, then tossed Liviyah carelessly to the mat. Liviyah applied a front guillotine choke. Liv hit a suplex, then a flying shoulder tackle. She slammed Dreya for nearfall at 5:00. Liviyah hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Dreya hit a Lungblower to the back out of the ropes for a nearfall. Dreya hit a Helluva Kick, then a Michinoku Driver move for the pin. Good action, and a big win for Dreya.

Dreya Mitchell defeated Liviyah at 7:04.

* B3cca and Aaron Ortiz came to the ring. Anthony Vecchio couldn’t make it, so they are calling on Aaron Rourke to wrestle a second match!

7. Aaron Ortiz, Aaron Rourke, and B3cca vs. Alexander Lee and “MSP” Daphne DeVille and Aiden Aggro. In storyline, B3cca has “regained” the “3” in her name. Again, trans star Daphne was previously known as DangerKid. B3cca attacked Daphne from behind, and we’re underway! Daphne hit a double clothesline to send two opponents to the floor. Ortiz entered and slapped DeVille, hit a slap, and got booed. Daphne unloaded some chops and a discus clothesline at 3:00. Aggro hit a senton on Ortiz, then Daphne hit one, then the bald Lee hit one. Deville hit a backpack senton.

B3cca entered, but MSP hit a team back-body drop on her. Lee and Aggro then hit a backpack senton on B3cca at 5:00. The Aarons rolled to the floor, so MSP dove onto them. The babyfaces all hit stereo kicks on B3cca. The babyfaces worked over B3cca in the ring. B3cca jumped on Daphne and hit repeated punches to the face at 7:30. The heels now worked DeVille over in their corner. Rourke applied a leg lock around Daphne’s neck. Ortiz hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30.

The Aarons hit some team moves. DeVille finally hit an enzuigiri on Rourke. Lee got a hot tag at 12:00. He hit a flying headbutt on Ortiz for a nearfall. Aggro jumped in and hit a Mafia Kick on Rourke. Ortiz hit a brainbuster on Aggro. DeVille hit a jumping knee to Ortiz’ chest. They did a six-way Tower of Doom spot out of the corner at 14:30, and everyone was down. Aggro and Ortiz fought into the second level in the balcony, while the other four fought in the ring — those four hit stereo Pump Kicks and were all down.

Ortiz climbed over the railing and stood on a tiny wooden beam! He leapt down onto the four in the ring at 17:00! (An awesome spot, but not as far of a drop as you might think.) Lee hit a Lungblower on Ortiz. DeVille hit a senton for a nearfall, but Rourke made the save. Ortiz hit a frog splash on Lee, and Aaron hit a Twisted Bliss-style frog splash for a nearfall at 19:30. Lee tossed B3cca to the floor. Deville hit a Swanton Bomb on Ortiz. Lee hit a double stomp on Ortiz for the pin.

Alexander Lee and “MSP” Daphne DeVille and Aiden Aggro defeated Aaron Ortiz, Aaron Rourke, and B3cca at 21:12.

* Star Struck and Dijak ran into the ring, and they beat up Aggro and DeVille. Gabby Forza jumped in the ring, and she hit a spear on Dijak! Rourke jumped in the ring and hit Gabby in the head with his clipboard. Bronson emerged from the back! Rourke tried a dive to the floor, but his ankles got caught; Bear did a good job of helping catch him as he nearly went straight down. Bear dragged Rourke into the ring and beat him up.

Final Thoughts: A fun show and a hot crowd. Dijak-Waller was really good action and my pick for the match of the night. Star Struck vs. Savage Gnomes takes second, and Rourke vs. A-Game earned third. The main event was solid and had the big dive spot from Ortz. Again, it looked spectacular, but from where he was standing, he was maybe three feet taller than the top turnbuckle (so a dive off the top of a cage is a bigger dive). But it sure popped the crowd.

No major complaints. The volume on Sam Leterna’s mic went up and down through the show, and it’s unclear why she was suddenly hard to hear, but minutes later was really loud. Neither 23 Hazard nor J-Heru do much for me, but at least they kept it energetic and short. Benito-Richardson should have gotten a few more minutes. A reminder, this is free on YouTube.