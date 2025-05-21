Beyond Wrestling “Market Madness” results (5/19): Vetter’s review of Marcus Mathers vs. Bear Bronson for the IWTV Title, Leyla Hirsch vs. Gabby Forza, Donovan Dijak vs. Ichiban

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Market Madness”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

May 19, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts at Worcester Public Market

The venue is a well-lit, indoor shopping district, and the ring was in the middle of the food-court area; a variety of eateries line the walls. The crowd watching the show was maybe 150. As the show opened, referee Scott Robinson and Brett Ryan Gosselin provided commentary; BRG has a match later, so this might be a rotation of guys in the booth. Dan Barry joined Robinson later in the show. I’m familiar with everyone on this roster tonight, as they are all regulars at Wrestling Open or Beyond Wrestling.

1. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas. Greene and Waller opened. MG hit some quick team moves. The heels started working over Waller. Kylon got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit an enzuigiri and a clothesline on Greene, then a German Suplex, and he was fired up. Kylon charged, but Greene caught him with a superkick and a powerbomb. Greene hit a heel hook kick. Waller hit a double Lethal Injection; King immediately hit a moonsault for the pin. Good action and I wish this had gone longer; it felt like they were setting the pace to go much longer than this but they suddenly wrapped up.

2. CPA vs. Dan Barry. Robinson said this is Barry’s last year as a wrestler. Both are big babyfaces here. I always say I enjoy CPA’s humor in an undercard match, but not as a headlining act. He peeled off one button-down shirt but of course he had another one on underneath. We had the bell and we’re underway. Some comedy early on as Barry applied a slowly-falling headlock. More juvenile humor, and CPA hit some dropkicks at 3:00. Barry hit an Iconoclasm off the ropes. CPA hit his missile dropkick and his 1099 (comedy 619) at 6:00. Barry hit a German Suplex. CPA nailed the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) for the pin. Decent.

3. “Gay Best Friends” B3cca and Aaron Rourke vs. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug. International pop star B3cca sang her top radio hit “On B3cca, On God” on the way to the ring. The commentators pointed out how Big Business have gone from hated to loved in a short period of time. B3cca and Doug opened (hey, does she still have a restraining order on him from their short-lived MLW feud?) Doug gave Aaron a bouquet of flowers, and they held hands; B3cca and TJ pulled them apart! The crowd booed this and chanted “let them kiss!” Yes, this is some good comedy. Doug and TJ each hit springboard back elbows at 2:30. Aaron hit some kicks on Doug.

Rourke got on one knee to propose to Doug… but then he whipped Doug into a corner. BRG said it was “a true betrayal!” TJ and B3cca traded rollups. She hit a spin kick to the head at 5:30. BB hit some jumping knees on Aaron and began working him over. TJ and B3cca each hit a doublestomp on an opponent at 7:30, and they began shouting at each other about stealing each other’s moves, and who did the move better. They all grabbed bouquets and began hitting each other with them; the ring was covered in petals. BB hit stereo Mafia Kicks, got stereo rollups, and the pin! An alright match, but I wouldn’t have put two comedy matches in a row.

* “Smart” Mark Sterling came to the ring and asked Donovan Dijak to make sure his opponent, Ichiban, doesn’t make it to Monday in good shape. Dijak made clear he doesn’t want to do a favor to Sterling, and he’s going to earn every title shot he gets.

4. Donovan Dijak vs. Ichiban. Dijak, of course, has a significant height and overall strength advantage. A feeling-out process to open. Dijak scooped Ichiban into his arms at 2:00 and tossed him across the ring. Ichiban tried some spin kicks to the thighs. He hit a dropkick at 5:00 that dropped Dijak. Dijak nailed a spinning Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Dijakl nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. He set up for his discus Mafia Kick, but Ichiban hit a superkick and a dropkick. Dijak took his head off with a Mafia Kick. Ichiban got a huracanrana for a nearfall, then a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Ichiban set up for a finisher, but Mark Sterling grabbed his ankles and crotched him around the ring post. The ref saw all of this and called for the bell.

* Sterling got in the ring and stomped on Ichiban. Dijak put a hand on Sterling’s shoulder; Sterling turned and shoved Donovan away, which of course got a “You f—ed up!” chant from the crowd. Sterling profusely apologized, but then tried to kick Dijak. Dijak and Ichiban beat up Sterling. The intermission was edited out.

5. Rickey Shane Page, Brett Mettro, “Handyman” Jake Gray, Eye Black Jack Pasquale, and Jermaine Marbury vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin, Julius Draeger, Jay Tunis, and Rain Conway. Both teams have several of the Bio Pro rookies; I think only RSP and BRG have been wrestling more than two years. Each team came out as a five-man unit. Mettro again has Ultimate Warrior-style face paint. RSP and BRG were set to begin, but Brett tagged out and let Rain open against Page. Jake Gray fought Tunis. Pasquale knocked Draeger down with some shoulder tackles at 2:00, then he hit a delayed vertical suplex.

Mettro hit a spinning Flatliner on Powers. The babyfaces took turns punching BRG and hitting Atomic Drops on him. The heels then began working over Jake Gray in their corner. Tunis hit a Rude Awakening at 5:30. Gray hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on BRG at 8:00 and they were both down. Marbury got the hot tag and “broke Tunis’ ankles” and hit his Dunk of the head to the mat. BRG hit a superkick on Marbury. RSP chokeslammed Tunis, then hit a Swanton Bomb on Jay. Pasquale hit his twisting uranage. Marbury hit a top-rope crossbody block and pinned Tunis. Acceptable; everyone got to hit a big move.

6. “Fresh Air” Macrae Martin and Junior Benito vs. Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. Fresh Air are Canadians, while Shook & Newman wrestle across Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama… so this is a big matchup between teams that I presume haven’t fought before. Shook has reddish hair and I’ve compared his look to a younger Sami Zayn. Shook and Newman attacked before the bell; they beat down Benito, and Newman was still wearing his jacket. Shook hit a running Shooting Star Press on Benito for a nearfall at 4:30.

Macrae finally got the hot tag and he hit running splashes in opposite corners on each heel; Robinson talked about how BIG Martin is. Martin put both heels on his shoulders and tossed them over his back. He hit his twisting rebound kick out of the ropes on Shook for a nearfall, but Newman made the save. Martin hit a Canadian Destroyer, and everyone was down. Newman hopped on Macrae’s shoulders, got a Victory Roll, and scored the pin! New champions!! I didn’t expect that at all!!! The commentators were equally shocked!! “The belts are going back to Tennessee!,” a commentator said.

7. Leyla Hirsch vs. Gabby Forza. Both are short but Gabby is clearly thicker and stronger. Gabby knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Leyla hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30. Gabby did a cartwheel-into-a-clothesline for a nearfall, then some running splashes into the corner and a sideslam for a nearfall. Gabby held her upside down for several seconds, but Leyla turned it into an inside cradle for a nearfall. Gabby hit a running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, but she missed a Vader Bomb at 3:30.

Leyla hit a shotgun dropkick and a running elbow into the corner, then a swinging dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. Leyla missed a top-rope moonsault and crashed stomach-first; Gabby immediately hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Leyla hit a twisting DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. She hit a German Suplex for a believable nearfall. Gabby put Leyla on her shoulders and spun Hirsch into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Leyla applied a modified crossface-type submission hold on the mat, and Gabby tapped out! Really good for how short that was, and we got a “both these wrestlers!” chant.

8. Marcus Mathers vs. Bear Bronson for the IWTV World Title. Mathers lost to Miyu Yamashita on Saturday, then lost to Mike Santana on Sunday in two great bouts. Is he going to lose a title belt for the second straight night? They played to the crowd for a bit and finally locked up at 1:30. Bronson has a significant height and weight advantage and easily backed Marcus into a corner. Mathers tried a sunset flip, but Bronson blocked it and sat down on his chest at 4:30 for a nearfall, and Bronson took control. Bronson hit a Gorilla Press and slammed Marcus to the mat. Mathers fired up and hit some chops.

Bronson hit a side slam at 7:00 and a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Mathers hit a German Suplex at 10:00. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, and he peeled down the straps of his singlet. Mathers hit a superkick at 13:00, then an Ospreay-style heel hook kick. Bear hit a choke bomb for a nearfall. Mathers hit a Poison Rana, then a second-rope Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall, and they were both down at 15:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Bronson hit a Fire Thunder Driver (Rikishi Driver-style piledriver) for a nearfall. Mathers hit a standing powerbomb out of the corner, then he hit the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. A really good match.

* Donovan Dijak came to the ring, and informed Mathers he is next on June 22, here in Dijak’s hometown of Worcester, and the title will be on the line!

Final Thoughts: A really strong main event earns the best match of the show, and Mathers is just an absolute workhorse, putting in one strong match after another. Dijak-Ichiban was really good, and I don’t terribly mind the DQ cop-out finish. I’ll narrowly go with Leyla-Gabby over the tag title match for third. I’m glad I hadn’t seen the results of this show yet, because I was startled by that tag title change — didn’t see that coming at all. It was good but the finish really came out of nowhere, to the point that I rewatched the final 2-3 minutes to see it play out again.

A good show overall. I wish the crowd had been a bit bigger, but they were vocal and into the show. Again, I wouldn’t have paired two comedy matches back-to-back. I’m a big fan of Miracle Generation and Star Struck, so I have to admit I was disappointed that their show-opener was so short. That match on paper easily could have been in the discussion for best match of the show, but here, it wasn’t designed to be. (If they had been given 20 minutes instead of eight, they could have been in that conversation.)