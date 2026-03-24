Beyond Wrestling “Life and Limb” results (3/22): Vetter’s review of Krule vs. BRG in a street fight for the IWTV Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Mercedes Martinez, Tracy Williams vs. Joseph Alexander

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Life and Limb”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

March 22, 2026, in Somerville, Massachusetts, at Arts at the Armory

This is the second show of a doubleheader. (I have already reviewed the all-women’s show that was the afternoon event.) This is a dark club, but the ring was well-lit. Like the morning show, Joey T and Brother Greatness provided commentary.

1. Brad Hollister vs. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin). When I saw the match order, I wondered if this was the main event, because it certainly could have been. They immediately brawled. Again, Oxx is like a seven-foot Brody King — thick and covered in tattoos. Hollister hit a shoulder block, but it barely staggered the massive Oxx. Oxx hit a sidewalk slam at 1:30. He missed a Vader Bomb. Hollister hit a flying shoulder block, then some running splashes in the corner and some buttbumps at 4:30, then a senton.

Hollister hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Oxx nailed a spinning uranage for a nearfall. Brad hit a headbutt. Brad was going for his Cyclone Jackhammer, but BRG pulled Oxx safely to the floor. BRG convinced Oxx to just walk away as the ref kept counting. Now we know why this went on first. Krule appeared out of nowhere and dragged Oxx to the back! BRG was unaware that this happened. He turned around, and three members of Big Business had emerged from the back and were waiting for him! BRG scampered away.

Brad Hollister defeated Oxx Adams via count-out at 7:14.

2. Erik Chacha, Rickey Shane Page, and Kennedi Copeland vs. “Big Business” Victor Chase, Julio Cruz, and Love, Doug. A rare match for the semi-retired Kennedi; I think I last saw her on the Christmas Day show. Kennedi was replacing the injured Jake Gray. She opened against Doug and threw him to the mat. They did some comedy around Doug’s ‘prom pose.’ RSP entered and splashed onto Doug in the corner, then he threw Erik onto Doug at 2:00. Erik hit some Yes Kicks on Doug.

Doug hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop on Erik for a nearfall. RSP and Cruz traded blows. Big Business made some quick tags. Chase and RSP traded clotheslines at 5:00. RSP slammed Doug and got a nearfall. RSP’s team took turns stomping on Doug in their corner. Chacha hit a running knee for a nearfall on Doug at 8:00. BB hit the “Business is Booming” (team Bulldog Powerslam) on Chacha for the pin. That was a nice six-man tag.

“Big Business” Victor Chase, and, Julio Cruz and Love, Doug defeated Erik Chacha, Rickey Shane Page, and Kennedi Copeland at 9:07.

3. Tracy Williams vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. This should be a really good mat-based match! A-Game has a shoulder harness on; for most of the time I’ve seen Tracy, he wore one, but not today. Quick, mat-based reversals, as Williams tied up the left leg. A-Game hit a gutwrench suplex at 3:00. Tracy hit a shotgun dropkick and a back suplex for a nearfall. He tied A-Game in an abdominal stretch, and he switched to a half-crab, but Alexander reached the ropes at 5:00.

A-Game hit some running kicks in the corner, and they fought on the ropes. A-Game hit a top-rope superplex at 6:30. A-Game hit a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. A-Game went for a flying knee, but Tracy caught it. They traded hard slaps, and Tracy nailed a decapitating clothesline. Tracy hit a gutwrench powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Tracy hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They collided heads, and both collapsed, and we got a “Beyond Wrestling!” chant. Tracy nailed a jumping piledriver for the pin!

Tracy Williams defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 11:43.

4. Bobby Casale vs. Tyree Taylor. I just watched shoot fighter Casale have a really good match from Montreal; this should be another really good big-man match. They tied up at the bell and traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. Tyree hit a big bodyslam at 1:30. Bobby hit some blows to the back and kept Tyree grounded. They got up, and Casale hit body blows to the ribs.

Tyree hit a flying shoulder tackle at 4:00, then a splash in the corner, an enzuigiri, and a spinebuster. Casale fired back with an Angle Slam for a nearfall. They got up and traded STIFF forearm strikes. Casale hit a German Suplex at 6:30, but Tyree caught him and nailed the Brooklyn Zoo sit-out powerbomb for the pin. That was really entertaining and didn’t need to be longer than this.

Tyree Taylor defeated Bobby Casale at 6:49.

* The next match was Eye Black Jack and mystery partner vs. DJ Powers and a mystery partner. Rain Conway came out and offered his services, but was rejected.

5. Eye Black Jack Pasquale and Marcus Mathers vs. Charles Mason and DJ Powers. Marcus and Mason were mystery partners. Mathers and Jack hit some quick team moves on Mason. Joey T thought Marcus was still in Japan (he got back about a week ago). Marcus hit some chops on Mason at 1:30. Mason hit a really hard clothesline on Mathers, then stood on Marcus’ hair while pulling on his wrists, and the heels took over. Powers hit a hard back elbow and got a nearfall at 3:00, then a snap suplex. He tried (unsuccessfully!) to get a “DJ!” chant going.

Mason did a Sabre-style neck-snap on Mathers and got a nearfall. Marcus hit a spin kick to Powers’ jaw at 6:00. Marcus hit a bodyslam on DJ, and they were both down. Jack got the hot tag, and DJ didn’t have anyone to tag out to! Jack hit some clotheslines, then some punches and stomps in the corner on DJ. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 8:00, then an implant DDT for a nearfall. Mason hit a DDT on Jack on the ring apron.

In the ring, Mason hit his running Meteora on Marcus, then his rolling DVD. DJ immediately hit a frog splash for a nearfall, but Jack made the save! Jack hit forearm strikes on each heel, and Mason bit Jack’s forehead. DJ hit his Claymore Kick on Jack for a nearfall at 10:00. DJ wrapped a chain around his fist, but he accidentally punched Mason! Jack hit his spinning uranage on DJ, and Marcus immediately hit his top-rope 450 Splash to pin Powers! That was a really, really good match.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale and Marcus Mathers defeated Charles Mason and DJ Powers at 11:06.

6. Mercedes Martinez vs. Jonathan Gresham in an intergender match. They shook hands before locking up. Mercedes is retiring at the end of the year; she’s been wrestling for more than two decades now. He did a quick dance with her, and she was annoyed. Gresham applied a leg lock around her neck at 2:30. He put her in a Figure Four, but she reached the ropes at 4:00. He kept Mercedes grounded and tied up her legs. Mercedes hit a Spinebuster at 5:30. They got up, and she hit some European Uppercuts, then a head-capture suplex and a butterfly suplex.

Gresham hit a Lionsault Press and switched to an ankle Lock at 7:30. He hit a German Suplex, then another, for a nearfall. Gresham hit a DDT and a diving forearm strike for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and she hit a Dominator faceplant, then a running knee for a nearfall at 10:00. She hit a hard clothesline and set up for a piledriver, but he escaped. They traded rollups. He again tied her in a Figure Four. He switched to a standing leg lock, and she wasn’t able to lift her shoulders off the mat and got pinned. Some fans will love that one.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Mercedes Martinez at 13:43.

7. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Brando Lee and Ichiban for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. Bang and Matthews have been defending these belts across the Midwest. Again, I believe they currently hold FOUR sets of tag titles. Ichiban and Bang traded some quick reversals at the bell. Bang hit a huracanrana, but Ichiban rotated and landed on his feet, and they had a standoff. Brando and Matthews locked up at 1:30. Lee hit a hard European Uppercut, and they traded Mafia Kicks. Everyone went for dropkicks, fell, and popped up.

Ichiban and Lee hit a team bulldog on Bang, then stereo leg drops on Bang at 3:30. Bang tied up Brando on the mat. Brando hit a Dragon Suplex on Matthews and a double stomp on Bang at 6:00. Ichiban got a hot tag and hit a stunner on Matthews. He hit his armdrag-and-huracanrana combo on both opponents. Ichiban hit a tornado DDT on Matthews for a nearfall. Matthews hit a half-nelson suplex on Ichiban. Bang hit a top-rope crossbody block at 8:00, then a tornado DDT, and Ichiban rolled to the floor. Brando hit a huracanrana on Bang. August hit one on Brando. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor, while Matthews also hit a dive to the floor on the other side of the ring.

Ichiban hit a Doomsday clothesline on Bang, and he got a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 10:30. Bang flipped Lee into the ropes, causing Ichiban to fall and be crotched in the corner. August hit a top-rope crossbody block on Ichiban. Bang missed a 450 Splash. Ichiban nailed a Canadian Destroyer on Bang! Ichiban hit a top rope frog splash. Suddenly, all four were down at 12:00. Matthews and Lee traded chops. Bang and Matthews hit their top-rope team double stomps on Lee’s back. Bang nailed the Spears Tower, and Matthews pinned Lee. Awesome stuff.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Brando Lee and Ichiban to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 13:37.

8. Krule vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a street fight for the IWTV World Title. No signs of Oxx Adams! Again, Krule pulled him to the back at the conclusion of the first match. BRG rolled to the floor at the bell. He got back in and hit some chops that Krule no-sold. Krule hit some clotheslines into the corner. They went to the floor, and Brett hit Krule with a kendo stick at 2:00. Krule grabbed the weapon and struck BRG across the back with it.

Krule tossed some chairs into the ring. Brother Greatness said BRG never should have accepted this match; Joey T said that BRG assumed he would have Oxx there to help out. They got into the ring, and Brett stomped on Krule. He struck Krule’s arm with a chair. In the ring, BRG ‘Pillmanized the arm, and he dumped a bag of thumbtacks in the ring at 6:30. However, Krule dropped Brett stomach-first on the tacks! Ouch! Krule then hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. (If you were BRG, why would you kick out?) BRG hit a second-rope superplex onto the tacks, and he eventually got a nearfall.

BRG applied an Anaconda Vice on the mat. Brett has a bloody elbow and some blood on his forehead, too. BRG set up several open chairs in the ring. He swung a chair at Krule’s head as Krule was lying on a chair (I don’t think it actually connected, but it looked good). Krule chokeslammed Brett onto several open chairs. Oxx finally returned to ringside! He got in and hit a chokeslam on Krule! BRG climbed on top and got a nearfall. Krule tossed Oxx to the floor, then hit his Cargill-style faceplant into the tacks for the pin. I never once, not for a second, thought BRG was winning this one.

Krule defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin to retain the IWTV World Title at 12.27.

Final Thoughts: Another really good show. I liked the Marcus Mathers’ tag match for best, just ahead of the IWTV Tag Title match. (I’ll note that both Luck-Katch and Liviyah-Alexa from the afternoon show were even better!) I’ll go with Tracy Williams vs. A-Game for third. The main event was a good brawl that lacked much drama, and I’ll give that honorable mention. I think whenever Oxx and Hollister have a full-fledged match, that will be pretty awesome.

Mercedes is so talented, but Gresham is just a powerhouse. His biceps are so big that it’s hard for me to view this as a competitive match. I think most fans, especially those who are able to suspend their disbelief on intergender matches, will like this one more than I did. No new faces here; everyone is a regular.