Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Oba Femi and Moose, TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys vs. The Colons in a non-title match, Elijah vs. Brian Myers, Steve Maclin vs. AJ Francis

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Oba Femi and Moose: A strong final push for the NXT Championship match at Tuesday’s Roadblock show. In fact, I’m surprised they didn’t do this on the NXT show simply because it has more viewers. The match is rushed and yet they have made the most out of the limited time they’ve had to establish the match as a big deal with some good segments on NXT and TNA television. They saved the best for last with this strong final meeting before the title match.

“The Northern Armory” Eric Young, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams vs. Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Ace Austin: Miguel had a great offensive flurry that really stood out after he took a hot tag. I’m not big on the number of distraction finishes we get these days, but it was logical in this case because it gave Young a win while also adding more heat to Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont heading into their six-man tag with the babyface trio.

AJ Francis vs. Steve Maclin: The First Class Penthouse segment that led to the match was rough. Macllin would be better off being a man of few words because his mic work as a babyface feels like he’s trying too hard to be cool. The actual match was enjoyable, as they put some heat on Francis by having him beat Maclin thanks to a Northern Armory distraction (yes, another distraction). I could have done without Frankie Kazarian mocking Maclin for losing this match in a way that made it seem embarrassing for a wrestler to lose to Francis.

Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside: A solid television match that helped restore some of Evans’ credibility as a monster heel following some recent losses. Rosemary lurking in the shadows is overplayed. As someone who has really enjoyed Rosemary’s act over the years, it feels like the fans are reacting to her because of things she’s done in the past more than because they are hot for what she’s been doing more recently.

Mike Santana vs. John Skyler: A showcase win for Santana. The post match angle with Santana being forced to take drug test due to the manipulations of Mustafa Ali felt wonky. The end result of Ali drinking Santana’s piss while thinking it was coffee wasn’t for me, but at least Ali is willing to show ass while playing this heel role.

Elijah vs. Brian Myers: A decent television win for Elijah. His TNA push feels a bit aggressive in that he’s hanging out with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, but so far the fans seem to be enjoying it.

TNA Impact Misses

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Orlando Colon and Eddie Colon in a non-title match: It feels like old school TNA to take a duo that struggled to get television time in WWE and immediately thrust them into TNA television main events. The Colons are a talented duo, but they were hurt by all of those rough years in WWE. It’s not that they are so damaged that they can’t be players in the tag team division. I just wish the company would put the work into rebuilding them as opposed to expecting fans to immediately take them seriously.

Masha Slamovich promo segment: I hate to say it, but I enjoyed Slamovich a lot more when she only spoke Russian on TNA television. Her English promos are a work in progress and she’s lost some of her mystique. While the angle with Cora Jade and Tessa Blanchard attacking Slamovich was fine, it felt awkward when Lei Ying Lee cleared the ring so easily, especially because Blanchard feels out of Lee’s league at the moment.