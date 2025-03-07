WWE Smackdown preview: The Elimination Chamber fallout episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addresses being attacked by John Cena

-Randy Orton returns

-Jade Cargill returns

-Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a street fight for the Women’s U.S. Championship

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.