WWE Smackdown preview: The Elimination Chamber fallout episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addresses being attacked by John Cena
-Randy Orton returns
-Jade Cargill returns
-Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a street fight for the Women’s U.S. Championship
Smackdown will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.
