WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two non-title matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Smackdown Tag Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title match.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Dana Brooke in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also questioning what’s next for Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. Smackdown will be held tonight in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. My weekly, same night audio review is available for members shortly afterward.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

