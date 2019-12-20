ROH notes Matt Taven’s surgery, three wrestlers booked for January events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog at the Ring of Honor website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Matt Taven underwent successful surgery on his right ankle.

-Nicole Savoy is booked for the January events in Atlanta, Georgia and Concord, North Carolina.

-Rey Horus and Andrew Everett are booked for the Atlanta and Concord shows.

Powell’s POV: The blog also includes notes on Dragon Lee defending the ROH TV Title for the first time along with nuggets on Shane Taylor, Bully Ray, Maria Manic, and more.



