Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Mickie James relinquishes the Knockouts Championship, Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz, Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian for the advantage in the Hardcore War, Callihan and Angels vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango, Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus, Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Mickie James’ speech: Impact has been hit hard with injuries that forced Josh Alexander to relinquish the Impact World Championship, and now James to forfeit the Knockouts Championship. While they may have legitimately held out hope that James would be able to wrestle, I like that the champions handing over their title belts occurred on different shows because they both deserved spotlight moments. James delivered a classy speech and it was a great touch to show Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo watching in the production truck, as they will now meet for the vacated championship at Sunday’s Rebellion.

Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus: A strong spot-fest. It was a little frustrating that Kid’s return to Impact following a long injury layoff didn’t get a real build. Rather, Tom Hannifan simply spoke about it as Kid was making his entrance. On the bright side, Kid won his first match back and looked really good in the process.

Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian for the advantage in the Hardcore War: The two veterans produced the quality match that one would expect from them. The heel going over is typically the right call for WarGames style matches, and the involvement of Moose and Brian Myers combined with the loss gives Kazarian a few things to avenge during and/or after the Hardcore War.

Steve Maclin and Kushida: Fortunately, Maclin interrupting the Canadian national anthem hasn’t sparked the controversy that occurred when The Miz interrupted the U.S. national anthem at a WWE live event back in 2011. Fit Finlay ended up being fired by WWE over the incident. In this case, it got Maclin some easy heat and made Kushida look good for coming out and brawling with him. The Josh Alexander injury put Impact in a really bad spot, but they’ve done their best to salvage it with the build to the Maclin vs. Kushida match that will determine the new champion.

Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz: It was a head-scratching call to give this match so much time late in the Rebellion go-home show when neither wrestler is advertised for the pay-per-view. Even so, it was a well worked match and a quality win for Steelz in her new babyface role.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka: A decent match with a bad distraction finish. And don’t even get me started on the Undead Realm talk in the schlocky pre-match skit. None of this left me feeling excited about the Knockouts Tag Title match at Rebellion.

Callihan and Angels vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango: The ongoing drama over whether Callihan is working with or conspiring against The Design continues to be a snoozer. Will we finally get the payoff on Sunday? Either way, Santino Marella’s in-ring return is the only hook for the Rebellion six-man tag match.