AEW Dynamite preview: The Double Or Nothing go-home edition

May 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs

-MJF contract signing for joining The Hurt Syndicate

-Hangman Page and Will Ospreay meet face-to-face before the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final at Double Or Nothing

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter meet face-to-face before the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final at Double Or Nothing

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart with Toni Storm on commentary

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center. Collision will be taped tonight, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

