What's happening...

WWE Speed – Kelani Jordan vs. Ivy Nile for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

May 21, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Kelani Jordan vs. Ivy Nile for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Nile won the match and will challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship on next week’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.