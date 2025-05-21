WWE Speed – Kelani Jordan vs. Ivy Nile for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Kelani Jordan vs. Ivy Nile for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Nile won the match and will challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship on next week’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.