WWE Speed – Kelani Jordan vs. Ivy Nile for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Kelani Jordan vs. Ivy Nile for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@kelani_wwe takes on @ivynile_wwe with a championship opportunity on the line. Who will earn a shot at @SolRucaWWE and the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship?! pic.twitter.com/cnLsiRQTwt
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2025
Powell’s POV: Nile won the match and will challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship on next week’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.
Be the first to comment