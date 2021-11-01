Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the season finale on the Vince McMahon steroids trial

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Vince McMahon steroids trial edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 154,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The previous week’s episode on XPW and Rob Black produced 109,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 90th in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings with a .06 rating, up from the .05 rating drawn last week. Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode did not make the top 150 in the Thursday cable ratings, but we may have their ratings information later today.