Danhausen and Mance Warner suffer injuries at the same independent event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Danhausen suffered a leg injury at the Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee event on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was teaming with Warhorse in a tag team match against the “Renegades of Flight” Facade and Jason Kincaid.

-Mance Warner suffered a leg injury at the same event on Sunday. Warner was working a match against former WWE wrestler Dirty Dango (f/k/a Fandango) when he suffered the injury.

Powell’s POV: Danhausen announced today that he suffered a broken tibia and a broken fibula. He listed a variety of ways that fans can help his cause in a tweet that can be read below. Warner has yet to officially announce the severity of his injury. Here’s wishing both men the very best in their recoveries.

Danhausen has a broken Tibia and Fibia and is sure Dave Doctor is going to try to take Danhausens sacks of money, so if you’d like to help Danhausen curse them:https://t.co/sMKaARykH3https://t.co/VU2LiYn4Eghttps://t.co/g7eayv8tim

Freely support at:https://t.co/UANq9x7hhI pic.twitter.com/LRf7HCA95O — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 1, 2021