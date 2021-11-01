Danhausen and Mance Warner suffer injuries at the same independent event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Danhausen suffered a leg injury at the Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee event on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was teaming with Warhorse in a tag team match against the “Renegades of Flight” Facade and Jason Kincaid.
-Mance Warner suffered a leg injury at the same event on Sunday. Warner was working a match against former WWE wrestler Dirty Dango (f/k/a Fandango) when he suffered the injury.
Powell’s POV: Danhausen announced today that he suffered a broken tibia and a broken fibula. He listed a variety of ways that fans can help his cause in a tweet that can be read below. Warner has yet to officially announce the severity of his injury. Here’s wishing both men the very best in their recoveries.
Danhausen has a broken Tibia and Fibia and is sure Dave Doctor is going to try to take Danhausens sacks of money, so if you’d like to help Danhausen curse them:https://t.co/sMKaARykH3https://t.co/VU2LiYn4Eghttps://t.co/g7eayv8tim
Freely support at:https://t.co/UANq9x7hhI pic.twitter.com/LRf7HCA95O
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 1, 2021
ITS BEEN A ROUGH NIGHT pic.twitter.com/YTMcM3MYqu
— WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) November 1, 2021
