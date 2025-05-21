Roman Reigns in talks for a role in a live-action “Street Fighter” movie

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Roman Reigns is having discussions about joining the cast of a movie based on a video game. Deadline.com reports that Reigns is in talks for a part in a live-action Street Fighter movie. Jason Mamoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo are also reportedly having discussions about joining the cast. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to when the movie will be filmed. Reigns spoke about acting being in his future when he told Vanityfair.com back in April that his WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 2026. “After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” Reigns said of his WWE career. “Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”