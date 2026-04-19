Cody Rhodes suffered an eye injury during WrestleMania 42 night one main event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody Rhodes’ left eye was swollen shut during his WrestleMania 42 night one match against Randy Orton. WWE announced on social media afterward that the medical team was tending to the WWE Champion’s eye. The post includes a video showing Cody’s eye swollen shut. Check it out via WWE social media.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear what caused the injury, but hopefully it’s nothing serious. Cody is not advertised for Monday’s Raw, but he and Orton are among the wrestlers advertised on WWE.com for Friday’s Smackdown in Fort Worth, Texas.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)