Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

July 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Rich Swann vs. Kushida

-Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin

-Killer Kelly arrives

Powell’s POV: The eight-man tag match will be the main event, and the six-man tag match will open the show. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air No Surrender 2005 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET the Santana and Ortiz version of LAX. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

