Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Nikki ASH, Brutus Beefcake, Orlando Jordan, Angelo Savoldi, Axl Rotten, Pepper Gomez

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the final push for Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter in a best of three falls match for the NXT UK Tag Titles. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. My review will be available after the show tonight or on Friday (depending on the timely availability of a screener) along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 37 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade for what felt like a mostly throwaway show.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 34 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brutus Beefcake (Ed Leslie) is 65.

-Orlando Jordan is 48.

-Nikki ASH (Nicola Glencross) is 33. She also worked as Nikki Cross.

-The late Angelo Savoldi (Mario Louis Fornini, Sr.) was born on April 21, 1914. He died at age 99 on September 20, 2013.

-The late Axl Rotten (Brian Knighton) was born on April 21, 1971. He died of a heroin overdose at age 44 on February 4, 2016.

-The late Pepper Gomez (Joseph Gomez) was born on April 21, 1967. He died of gastritis at age 77 on May 6, 2004.