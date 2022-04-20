04/20 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Tony Khan’s big announcement, Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a coffin match, CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes, Wardlow vs. The Butcher, Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela in Owen Hart tourney qualifiers, Hook vs. Anthony Henry

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan’s big announcement, Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a coffin match, CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes, Wardlow vs. The Butcher, Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela in Owen Hart tourney qualifiers, Hook vs. Anthony Henry, and more (34:16)…

Click here for the April 20 AEW Dynamite audio review.

