AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for Wednesday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Darby Allin.

-Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pac, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix.

-Riho vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Jon Moxley vs. Trent.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara.

-Taz makes a special appearance.

Powell’s POV: Moxley is also set to respond to Chris Jericho’s request that he join the Inner Circle, plus MJF and Warlow will appear. AEW changed the advertised Riho vs. Kris Statlander title match to the four-way due to Statlander having made a prior commitment. The plan is for Statlander to challenge the winner of the four-way on the January 8 edition of Dynamite. AEW Dynamite will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on Wednesday’s on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

