4/15 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn, Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a women’s Owen Hart tournament qualifier

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 36)

Live from Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center

Aired April 15, 2022 on TNT

The opening video aired and the commentary team of Taz, Excalibur and Ricky Starks checked in. The Gunn Club were already in the ring and Bryan Danielson’s music hit. William Regal came to the commentary desk for the match.

1. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn. Yuta began the match to a wildly loud Yuta chant. Austin punched him hard and then took his legs out. Austin went for a neck-breaker, but Yuta came back and worked Austin’s arm. Colten then tagged in and went for a dropkick, but Yuta pushed it aside and started to pummel Colten.

Danielson tagged in and worked a Romero Special. Danielson then hit a series of forearms. Billy then tagged in and stared down Danielson. Billy backed Danielson into a corner and Irish Whipped Danielson into a corner, but it backfired and Danielson hit a series of boots before Billy cut him off with an elbow. Our first PIP began [c].

Back from the break, Colten had the upper hand on Danielson. Cotlen posed a little and ran at Danielson, but Danielson tripped Colten into the second turnbuckle to turn things around. Danielson got the hot tag to Moxley, who took out the entire Gunn Club. Moxley landed a half-and-half on Colten and then a back elbow on Austin.

Moxley put Austin on the top rope and hit a super-plex. Moxley then landed a double DDT on Colten and Austin. Moxley landed a lariat and tagged in Yuta, who hit a cross-body from the top for a two-count. Things broke down and Moxley hit a Stunner. Billy then hit a double clothesline on Danielson and Moxley. That left Yuta to go face to face with Billy and the two traded blows. Billy hit a wild suplex, but Yuta kicked out. Billy went for a knee, but Yuta rolled through and pinned Billy for the win.

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn via pinfall in 9:07.

McGuire’s Musings: Wow, AEW is all in on Wheeler Yuta and I’m all here for it. That guy is receiving some special treatment from every side — the booking and the dudes around him. It’s so much fun to see. In all, this was a typical AEW six-man match, which isn’t bad. Actually, it was probably better than usual because the Blackpool Combat Club makes everything they do infinitely more interesting by just being them. This is a hot crowd and it will be awfully interesting to see if they remain up for the main event.

2. The Butcher vs. A Dude. The match started with Someone trying a dropkick from the top, but Butcher threw him aside. The Butcher hit some chops. The Butcher then hit a powerbomb for the win.

The Butcher defeated A Dude via pinfall in 55 seconds.

After the match, Dustin Rhodes cut a promo backstage. Rhodes said he’s been on one last ride for quite some time. Dustin said he took Lance Archer out of the top I’ve and he proved that he still has it after five decades in the business. Dustin said he is making a challenge to one of the greatest professional wrestlers on a planet. Dustin called it a dream match and then called out CM Punk, challenging him to a match on Dynamite. Dustin said it’s the Best In The World vs. The Natural. Ruby Soho then made her entrance.

3. Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a women’s Owen Hart tournament qualifier. Renegade face-palmed Soho and taunted Soho. Renegade pushed Soho to the canvass and Soho fired up with some headbutts. Soho then hit an ankle-sweep. Soho did a headstand on the top rope and Renegade hit a kick to Soho’s face for a two-count. Renegade sank in a camel clutch. We went to our second PIP of the night [c].

McGuire’s Musings: The Butcher match was just kind of there. I’m not sure that we needed it and I guess I missed something because I don’t think we caught his opponent’s name. Color my naive, but I actually think the Dustin/Punk match might content for match of the week in all of wrestling next week. Dustin has been on a roll, and to be fair, so has CM Punk. It has the feeling of a “both guys really wanted this match before one of them stops wrestling for good” feel, but I kind of like that. My guess is that thing delivers beyond expectation.

Back from the break, Soho landed a backdrop suplex on Renegade. Soho hit some slaps and a roundhouse kick on Renegade. Soho drove Renegade’s head into the middle turnbuckle. The ref pulled Soho off Renegade and Renegade’s twin sister Charlotte rolled into the ring. Soho went to the top rope, but Renegade got her knees up. Charlotte Renegade lifted Soho, but Soho worked her way out of it and rolled outside and underneath the ring. Robyn rolled back in and tried a roll-up., but Soho kicked out. Soho then hit her finisher and that was enough for the win.

Ruby Soho defeated Robyn Renegade via pinfall in 8:26.

Excalibur ran down the cards for Battle Of The Belts 2, Dynamite and next week’s Rampage. We then got the Mark Henry segment. Henry said this is the biggest match in Rampage history. Page said Cole has been a thorn in his side for way too long. Page said tonight he ends Cole’s obsession with him. Cole responded by saying it’s the worst night of Page’s entire career. Cole said he’s better than Page and Page is a dead man in the process. Henry said it’s time for the main event and we went to commercial.

McGuire’s Musings: All right. Color me silly, but I actually like the twin gimmick. Granted, I would have been disappointed if Soho didn’t win, because I’m not so sure AEW has done a good job with making her a bigger deal, but I kind of/sort of liked it. Especially considering how it was out of nowhere (to my knowledge, at least). It sets up Renegade to stick out from the others and they could have some fun with that. Anyway, I’m glad to see Ruby Soho advance. I hope she gets a nice run in this tournament.

3. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. Cole came out in pants. Excalibur explained that the only way to win is by knockout or submission. Page threw two chairs into the ring before getting into the ring. The two stared each other down to begin the match and picked up the chairs. Page hit Cole with a chair. The action spilled outside and Page hit Cole with a boot.

Page threw Cole into the guardrail and then the ring stairs. Page went for a powerbomb, but Cole worked his way out. The action then spilled into the crowd. Page took a beer from a fan and hit Cole with it before drinking some of it himself. Cole staggered his way back into the ring and Page followed. Page went to the top with a chair and hit a moonsault while landing on his feet and hitting Cole with the chair. Page threw Cole into a chair in the corner. Page set up the chair and sat on it in the middle of the ring for cheers. When the camera caught up with Cole, Cole was bleeding. We then went to another PIP [c].