1/7 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee, and Jeff Parker in a No Holds Barred match, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho and Ruby Soho, Hook vs. Aaron Solo

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)
AEW Rampage (Episode 22)
Taped January 5, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
Aired January 7, 2022 on TNT
The show will begin at the top of the hour…
CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS
By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)
AEW Rampage (Episode 22)
Taped January 5, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
Aired January 7, 2022 on TNT
The show will begin at the top of the hour…
Be the first to comment