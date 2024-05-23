What's happening...

Jim Ross medical issue leads to an ER visit

May 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Ross announced that he made an unexpected trip to an emergency room due to shortness of breath on Thursday morning.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping for good news for the broadcasting legend. We’ll pass along updates if JR opts to share more details on his social media pages.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom May 23, 2024 @ 11:14 am

    He better not die!
    He’s not that old yet!

    Reply

