Jim Ross medical issue leads to an ER visit

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Ross announced that he made an unexpected trip to an emergency room due to shortness of breath on Thursday morning.

Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning. Shortness of the breath. That’s all for now. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 23, 2024

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping for good news for the broadcasting legend. We’ll pass along updates if JR opts to share more details on his social media pages.