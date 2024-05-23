Jim Ross medical issue leads to an ER visit

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jim Ross announced that he made an unexpected trip to an emergency room due to shortness of breath on Thursday morning.
Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning.
Shortness of the breath.
That’s all for now.
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 23, 2024
Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping for good news for the broadcasting legend. We’ll pass along updates if JR opts to share more details on his social media pages.
He better not die!
He’s not that old yet!