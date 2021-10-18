AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Saturday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes in an AEW Eliminator tournament first round match.

-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW Eliminator tournament first round match.

Powell’s POV: AEW is bumped to Saturday due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL again this week. Likewise, the “Rhodes to the Top” reality show is also airing Saturday night after Dynamite. AEW will be in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. He will be filling in for me on the AEW Dynamite audio review for Dot Net Members.

