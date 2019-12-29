Randy Orton injured at a WWE live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Randy Orton was injured during a match at Sunday’s WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Orton was wrestling AJ Styles when he suffered a left knee injury. The match was stopped and Orton was helped to the back, according to several fan reports on social media.

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to acknowledge the injury, nor has Orton issued any public comments as of this update. Here’s wishing him the best with this situation. If you attended the show, you are encouraged to send a report to dotnetjason@gmail.com.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

