WWE Raw in Hartford (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Raw dark matches, PCO, Eddie Edwards, Rey Fenix, Justin Roberts, Tatsumi Fujinami, Rachel Evers, Steve Williams

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center with the final broadcast of 2019. WWE is advertising Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Hartford, Wednesday’s AEW in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place, and Friday’s Smackdown in Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is advertising the following dark matches on the arena page for tonight’s Raw: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

Birthdays and Notables

-PCO (Carl Ouellet) is 52 today.

-Eddie Edwards is 36 today.

-Fenix is 31 today.

-Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts turned 40 on Sunday.

-Steve Williams died at age 49 on December 29, 2009 following a long battle with throat cancer.

-Tatsumi Fujinami turned 66 on Saturday.

-Rachael Evers (Rachel Ellering) turned 27 on Saturday.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

