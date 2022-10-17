WWE Raw preview: Brock Lesnar and a U.S. Title match advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears after being called out by Bobby Lashley

-Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Championship

-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis

-Elias returns

-Can Miz stop Dexter Lumis from earning a contract

Powell’s POV: Lesnar attacked Lashley on last week, which led to Seth Rollins beating a wounded Lashley to win the U.S. Championship. All signs point to Lesnar vs. Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel. Raw will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.