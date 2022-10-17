AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. The Bollywood Boyz

-Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Voros Twins

-Athena vs. Jody Threat

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon

-Junior Benito and Dylan Davis vs. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

-Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit vs. Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings. Rich attended the taping for this show, so it will be interesting to see what he thinks about the show.