AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Double Or Nothing fallout show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya in a mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from San Diego, California at Viejas Arena. AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).