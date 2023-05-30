What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Double Or Nothing fallout show

May 30, 2023

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya in a mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from San Diego, California at Viejas Arena. AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.