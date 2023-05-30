NXT TV live coverage, NXT poll results, Jake Roberts, No Way Jose

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin in a weaponized steel cage match and the fallout from the NXT Battleground event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A, C, and F finished tied for second with 18 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jake Roberts (Aurelian Smith Jr.) is 68.

-No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela Jr.) is 35.