05/29 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Seth Rollins and AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet vs. The Miz in MITB qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Seth Rollins and AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet vs. The Miz in MITB qualifiers, and more (30:41)…

Click here to stream or download the May 29 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.