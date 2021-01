CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19. WWE announced the positive test and added that he is now in quarantine. Read the official statement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing McIntyre the very best in his recovery. For what it’s worth, he was scheduled to face Randy Orton on tonight’s Raw, which obviously won’t be happening.