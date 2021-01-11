NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 poll results for best match overall show grades for both nights

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The January 4 New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 15 night one event finished with B as the majority grade with 50 percent of the vote in our post show poll. A finished second with 40 percent of the vote.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay won the best match of night one poll with 58 percent of the vote. Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships finished second with 39 percent.

-The January 5 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two finished with A as the majority grade with 69 percent of the vote. B finished second with 25 percent.

-Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships won the best match of night two poll with 71 percent of the vote. Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the Never Openweight Championship finished second with 23 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave night one a B grade, and night two an A- grade. I don’t think you could go wrong in terms of picking a best match between the four matches listed above. They were all top notch and unique, though I will give the nod to Ibushi and White. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.